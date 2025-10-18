 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20449520 Edited 18 October 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added animations to EVERYTHING (500+ new images). This gives 6 new poses for all players, and 3-5 for all enemies. Given the number, we may have missed some or made some non-ideal ones, so do report any visual issues.

  • Added hidden potential to more things.

  • Made the Projected Stellar Fragment last for 4 rounds not 2.

  • Star Observers now handle token turnin better.

  • Tou Muijang now sells the PC control crafting room.

  • Added a current stats dialog to crafting.

  • Added vulnerability to the combat stats dialog.

  • You can no longer set all 3 greater meridian slots.

  • Hovering the companions in the reputation dialog shows the cooldowns on the various interactions.

  • Filter textfields autofocus on opening.

  • The recipe condition type is now displayed more prominently.

Balance Changes

  • Blast cauldron, reclamation cauldron, and truesight cauldron stats nerfed.

  • Reduced quality scaling on crit, success chance, and pool/stability reduction.

  • Heavenflow Tablet is now a Formation Part.

  • Formation Shield now barriers at the start of the round, not the end.

  • Buffed Lianjin Bandolier.

  • Buffed Suspected Refine.

  • Reduced control of Grand Refinement.

  • Buffed control of Unstable Refine and Explosive Refinement.

  • Slightly buffed the Eternal Immolation condensation art.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed rebinding crafting keys.

  • Fixed keybindings for event choices.

  • Fixed reforge editing the wrong item.

  • Fixed reforge/upgrade not consuming the right count of materials.

  • Fixed names of Lucky/Focusing Reagents.

  • Fixed many typos.

  • Fixed Grudge Plate to stack properly.

  • Fixed base stacks of Corrupted Blessing.

  • Fixed Invoke resonance stacks mastery.

  • Fixed the tomb encounter that requires giving a key to allow giving plus variants.

  • Fixed Redirection Talisman not resetting properly.

  • Fixed Forewoman not respecting the player realm.

  • Fixed wave trophy being given too early.

  • Fixed upgrading an item removing the enchantment.

  • Fixed auction text in dark mode.

  • Fixed Unveil Highest in stone cutting from unveiling the wrong stone.

  • Fixed Astronomer Jia's monstrosity of a hand.

  • Fixed bloom seed description.

  • Fixed empower buffs having a hard edge.

  • Fixed the current quality in the perfection tooltip.

  • Fixed max pool not being updated by buffs.

  • Fixed crafting action masteries not applying properly.

  • Fixed crafting keybindings allowing using actions even without the preconditions.

  • Fixed shadow sickness not dealing damage.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3992261
Linux Depot 3992262
