Changes
Added animations to EVERYTHING (500+ new images). This gives 6 new poses for all players, and 3-5 for all enemies. Given the number, we may have missed some or made some non-ideal ones, so do report any visual issues.
Added hidden potential to more things.
Made the Projected Stellar Fragment last for 4 rounds not 2.
Star Observers now handle token turnin better.
Tou Muijang now sells the PC control crafting room.
Added a current stats dialog to crafting.
Added vulnerability to the combat stats dialog.
You can no longer set all 3 greater meridian slots.
Hovering the companions in the reputation dialog shows the cooldowns on the various interactions.
Filter textfields autofocus on opening.
The recipe condition type is now displayed more prominently.
Balance Changes
Blast cauldron, reclamation cauldron, and truesight cauldron stats nerfed.
Reduced quality scaling on crit, success chance, and pool/stability reduction.
Heavenflow Tablet is now a Formation Part.
Formation Shield now barriers at the start of the round, not the end.
Buffed Lianjin Bandolier.
Buffed Suspected Refine.
Reduced control of Grand Refinement.
Buffed control of Unstable Refine and Explosive Refinement.
Slightly buffed the Eternal Immolation condensation art.
Bug Fixes
Fixed rebinding crafting keys.
Fixed keybindings for event choices.
Fixed reforge editing the wrong item.
Fixed reforge/upgrade not consuming the right count of materials.
Fixed names of Lucky/Focusing Reagents.
Fixed many typos.
Fixed Grudge Plate to stack properly.
Fixed base stacks of Corrupted Blessing.
Fixed Invoke resonance stacks mastery.
Fixed the tomb encounter that requires giving a key to allow giving plus variants.
Fixed Redirection Talisman not resetting properly.
Fixed Forewoman not respecting the player realm.
Fixed wave trophy being given too early.
Fixed upgrading an item removing the enchantment.
Fixed auction text in dark mode.
Fixed Unveil Highest in stone cutting from unveiling the wrong stone.
Fixed Astronomer Jia's monstrosity of a hand.
Fixed bloom seed description.
Fixed empower buffs having a hard edge.
Fixed the current quality in the perfection tooltip.
Fixed max pool not being updated by buffs.
Fixed crafting action masteries not applying properly.
Fixed crafting keybindings allowing using actions even without the preconditions.
Fixed shadow sickness not dealing damage.
Changed files in this update