Features:

Added 111 brand new droppable weapon items, you can now get and combine any sort of weapon and receive a discount in the skill tree!

All of these new items can be purchased or gathered from the drop, combining two of the same weapon items will result into a higher level item, making it so that you have a higher discount for that weapon.

Reduced lag in main menu due to steam checking each item owned in the steam inventory.

Balance Changes:

Laser

When I initially made the laser, it was supposed to be a weapon like the rifle, except you would get insta-hit response, but the laser has been a weapon which dominates in DPS alone, I tried to nerf it numerous times since it was simply way too powerful by it's own, but decreasing damage and increasing costs won't cut it. So instead, the laser will slow down in shooting speed if the recoil is increasing.

This means that a laser will do much better on it's own rather than having weapons which 'fire' from the ship, however, having recruitments, shield, orbs and such in the loadout will not change how the laser fires, but having the machine gun, rifle, rockets will affect it.

On the side note, you can improve the laser by increasing it's accuracy, and accuracy decreases the amount of recoil the player can get, so if you had level 12 accuracy, it would go back to normal DPS like it was in previous versions.

I hope that this change makes sense, especially with newly introduced synergies possible.

The laser will have slower firerate the higher recoil the player has.

The laser can now shoot down enemy bullets (from orange asteroids, not UFOs)

Extra Life

Extra Life passive ability was broken ever since it was released, well now it works like so. Use it in your hardcore runs, It will save your ass!

Extra Lives passive ability now works (thanks Kingdud)

Bouncy Orbs

Bouncy orbs received a buff in 1.3.0 where each round, a bunch of them would spawn, turns out it spawns way too many of them. So I decreased the number of orbs which can spawn. Don't worry, it's still a very good side weapon!

Reduced orb spawning by half per wave (1 per level > 0.5 per level)

Space Gifts

Space Gifts are getting an interesting change this update, you can now collect them if you don't have the utility, which matters because the clone level 1 spawns them, along with the power star ability, but you will get the level 1 effect. Also the weight odds change depending on what upgrades you have. For instance, if you upgraded rockets, the chance to have rockets spawn from gifts increases, same goes for rockpods, bouncy orbs, recruitments, black hole and nuke.

The player can collect gifts even if the utility is level 0

The weight of rockets, rockpods, bouncy orbs, recruitments, black hole and nuke changes depending on the ownage and level of these items in the shop.

Bugfixes: