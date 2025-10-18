- Fixed a bug where the loading screen was completing at 80% instead of 100%
- Fixed a bug where Chapter 3 objectives header wasn't set up properly
- Fixed a bug where inputs for scan and pause were occassionally unresponsive
- Fixed resolution scale setting in the graphics menu
- Fixed menu navigation buttons
- Disabed a developer hotkey that overwrites save files
- Added Endings menu functionality, specific endings setup still work-in-progress
PROJECT VESPERI - 1.0.2 Playtest
Update notes via Steam Community
