- Fixed a bug where the loading screen was completing at 80% instead of 100%

- Fixed a bug where Chapter 3 objectives header wasn't set up properly

- Fixed a bug where inputs for scan and pause were occassionally unresponsive

- Fixed resolution scale setting in the graphics menu

- Fixed menu navigation buttons

- Disabed a developer hotkey that overwrites save files

- Added Endings menu functionality, specific endings setup still work-in-progress