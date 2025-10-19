 Skip to content
Major 19 October 2025 Build 20449487 Edited 19 October 2025 – 09:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings fam! Over the last couple of days we quietly added:

  • Gamepad support

  • Native linux support AND fixed MAC OS support

Cheers all! 

