🛠️ Announcement Regarding the Release of Version 0.3 (Early Access)

Hello everyone,

We would like to inform you that, due to unforeseen technical issues, the release of Version 0.3 (Early Access) of Chaos of Destiny will be slightly delayed.

Our team is actively working to resolve the issue and ensure the update arrives in the best possible condition.

In the meantime, Version 0.2.4 is now available for purchase, which includes playable content up to the middle of Chapter 4.

We greatly appreciate your patience and continued support.

As soon as everything is ready and stable, we will release Version 0.3 with all the promised updates.

Thank you for continuing to join us on this journey through the world of Chaos of Destiny. 💫

— The Klayerama Development Team