 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20449446 Edited 20 October 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Announcement Regarding the Release of Version 0.3 (Early Access)

Hello everyone,

We would like to inform you that, due to unforeseen technical issues, the release of Version 0.3 (Early Access) of Chaos of Destiny will be slightly delayed.

Our team is actively working to resolve the issue and ensure the update arrives in the best possible condition.

In the meantime, Version 0.2.4 is now available for purchase, which includes playable content up to the middle of Chapter 4.

We greatly appreciate your patience and continued support.

As soon as everything is ready and stable, we will release Version 0.3 with all the promised updates.

Thank you for continuing to join us on this journey through the world of Chaos of Destiny. 💫

— The Klayerama Development Team

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link