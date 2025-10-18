 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20449330 Edited 18 October 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed freeze after successful fort bombardment
  • Fixed problems relating to trade routes after a colony was lost
  • No longer allowed to build a colony on the edge (must have 8 adjacent tiles)
  • Map can now be customized (size and climate)
  • Now differentiates between minor and major rivers when calculating production bonuses
  • The dialog to select which good to produce after dragging a unit to a tile now shows max potential (like the "Work the fields" dialog)
  • A village with a foreign mission will now increase that village's alarm towards other players
  • When an armed/mounted native unit dies, the closest village gets to reclaim some of that unit's horses or muskets
  • Wagon trains now limited - number of wagons can not exceed number of colonies
  • A village with large cache of muskets or horses will now trade some of these to a village of a different tribe
  • Colony now shows a large hammer on the building currently under construction (or being upgraded)
  • A progress indicator is now shown on the town hall if there is an ongoing goods party (counting down from the initial +50% bell bonus)
  • Village chief gifts are now more likely to be map knowledge. Other gifts are reduced in value.
  • Looting a ship will now loot from all cargo slots, but not the full contents (some goods will have been damaged during the attack)
  • If a colonist is about to starve, the food deficit warning is shown as a dialog and not just a news item
  • The High seas tile is renamed "Sea Lane"
  • Activating an anchored ship (clicking on it) will no longer ask the player to clear orders
  • Ships in europe can be given a goto-order making it continue to that colony automatically when reaching the new world
  • Added "L" hotkey for loading the most valuable cargo in colony screen
  • Added "U" hotkey to unload all in colony screen and europe screen
  • Added "C" hotkey to open construction menu in the colony screen (ctrl+C to Buy)
  • Fixed brief freeze when starting new music track
  • NumPad can now be used to navigate dialogs
  • Fixed output on buildings in the colony screen showing in other colonies if the building did not exist in the other colony (e.g. output from Armory)
  • Fixed mouse-wheel zooming (was not properly zooming to cursor)
  • Colonists can now be dragged to tiles that already have a worker to swap them
  • Ships under repair are now shown in colony and europe, but can not be interacted with
  • Fixed ships being sunk most of the time instead of being damaged and sent for repairs
  • Europeans can now demand privateer withdrawal
  • Fixed weird diplomacy dialog if not agreeing to the partition when first meeting a european nation
  • Most dialogs used to pick units will show the unit description
  • School now shows teaching progression for each teacher
  • Messages about changes in loyalist penalties and rebel bonuses rarely appeared as they should. Fixed.
  • All production values on buildings and tiles now show red if there is a loyalist penalty in effect or green if the colony has rebel bonus
  • Slight increase to village alarm from player activities in surrounding tiles
  • Significantly increased the alarm generated from the "Tribal Anger" lost city
  • Trade routes can be renamed
  • Immigrants appearing in europe now leans more towards unskilled immigrants on higher difficulties

