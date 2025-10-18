- Fixed freeze after successful fort bombardment
- Fixed problems relating to trade routes after a colony was lost
- No longer allowed to build a colony on the edge (must have 8 adjacent tiles)
- Map can now be customized (size and climate)
- Now differentiates between minor and major rivers when calculating production bonuses
- The dialog to select which good to produce after dragging a unit to a tile now shows max potential (like the "Work the fields" dialog)
- A village with a foreign mission will now increase that village's alarm towards other players
- When an armed/mounted native unit dies, the closest village gets to reclaim some of that unit's horses or muskets
- Wagon trains now limited - number of wagons can not exceed number of colonies
- A village with large cache of muskets or horses will now trade some of these to a village of a different tribe
- Colony now shows a large hammer on the building currently under construction (or being upgraded)
- A progress indicator is now shown on the town hall if there is an ongoing goods party (counting down from the initial +50% bell bonus)
- Village chief gifts are now more likely to be map knowledge. Other gifts are reduced in value.
- Looting a ship will now loot from all cargo slots, but not the full contents (some goods will have been damaged during the attack)
- If a colonist is about to starve, the food deficit warning is shown as a dialog and not just a news item
- The High seas tile is renamed "Sea Lane"
- Activating an anchored ship (clicking on it) will no longer ask the player to clear orders
- Ships in europe can be given a goto-order making it continue to that colony automatically when reaching the new world
- Added "L" hotkey for loading the most valuable cargo in colony screen
- Added "U" hotkey to unload all in colony screen and europe screen
- Added "C" hotkey to open construction menu in the colony screen (ctrl+C to Buy)
- Fixed brief freeze when starting new music track
- NumPad can now be used to navigate dialogs
- Fixed output on buildings in the colony screen showing in other colonies if the building did not exist in the other colony (e.g. output from Armory)
- Fixed mouse-wheel zooming (was not properly zooming to cursor)
- Colonists can now be dragged to tiles that already have a worker to swap them
- Ships under repair are now shown in colony and europe, but can not be interacted with
- Fixed ships being sunk most of the time instead of being damaged and sent for repairs
- Europeans can now demand privateer withdrawal
- Fixed weird diplomacy dialog if not agreeing to the partition when first meeting a european nation
- Most dialogs used to pick units will show the unit description
- School now shows teaching progression for each teacher
- Messages about changes in loyalist penalties and rebel bonuses rarely appeared as they should. Fixed.
- All production values on buildings and tiles now show red if there is a loyalist penalty in effect or green if the colony has rebel bonus
- Slight increase to village alarm from player activities in surrounding tiles
- Significantly increased the alarm generated from the "Tribal Anger" lost city
- Trade routes can be renamed
- Immigrants appearing in europe now leans more towards unskilled immigrants on higher difficulties
