Patch Notes – Version 0.8.114
Fixed a movement bug that caused the player to move slower than intended.
Minions can now better reach crates and barrels, improving their pathfinding and interaction.
Startup visuals polished — minor graphical improvements for a smoother presentation.
Increased curse radius for better coverage and impact.
Fixed a bug with Poison Cloud that caused inconsistent behavior.
Fixed an issue where some maps could load without NPCs.
Improved hover visuals — line drawing and tooltips are now synchronized and no longer flicker.
Changed files in this update