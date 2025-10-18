Patch Notes – Version 0.8.114

Fixed a movement bug that caused the player to move slower than intended.

Minions can now better reach crates and barrels, improving their pathfinding and interaction.

Startup visuals polished — minor graphical improvements for a smoother presentation.

Increased curse radius for better coverage and impact.

Fixed a bug with Poison Cloud that caused inconsistent behavior.

Fixed an issue where some maps could load without NPCs.