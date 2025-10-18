 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20449300 Edited 18 October 2025 – 20:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes – Version 0.8.114

  • Fixed a movement bug that caused the player to move slower than intended.

  • Minions can now better reach crates and barrels, improving their pathfinding and interaction.

  • Startup visuals polished — minor graphical improvements for a smoother presentation.

  • Increased curse radius for better coverage and impact.

  • Fixed a bug with Poison Cloud that caused inconsistent behavior.

  • Fixed an issue where some maps could load without NPCs.

  • Improved hover visuals — line drawing and tooltips are now synchronized and no longer flicker.

Changed files in this update

