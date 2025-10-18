New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.



Brontes

Brontes Orbs health reduced 50%,

Brontes Orbs range reduced from 12 to 10 meters.,

Brontes Orbs falling speed increased 50%,

Brontes Orbs are now a bit closer the arena and have a better distribution.,

Brontes Orbs telegraphing is more clear in the floor, adding extra color in the epicenter of the explosion.,

Brontes now can shot from 1 to up 3 Orbs per shot in its lower health phase.,

Brontes Breath better telegraphing.,

Brontes Breath AOE increased 10 meters, however, its head is locked forward and is easier to scape.,

Brontes Breath FX is more clear.,