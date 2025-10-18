New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.
Brontes
Brontes Orbs health reduced 50%,
Brontes Orbs range reduced from 12 to 10 meters.,
Brontes Orbs falling speed increased 50%,
Brontes Orbs are now a bit closer the arena and have a better distribution.,
Brontes Orbs telegraphing is more clear in the floor, adding extra color in the epicenter of the explosion.,
Brontes now can shot from 1 to up 3 Orbs per shot in its lower health phase.,
Brontes Breath better telegraphing.,
Brontes Breath AOE increased 10 meters, however, its head is locked forward and is easier to scape.,
Brontes Breath FX is more clear.,
Brontes head orientation now moves smoother towards its aggroed target.,
Mobility
Swapping weapons won't cancel a pick up.,
Climbing will block dash, jump, and weapon swap once the animation starts. However, it is still have i-frames on contact.,
Some ability loading animation like Nucleic Javeline can't be cancel with a dash, jump or weapon swap, only right click can cancel it.,
Abilities
Nucleic Javeline Speed now works as expected, both in loading and launch phases.,
Bug fixes
Removed some crazy mutations wrongly placed in the world.
