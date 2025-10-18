 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20449282 Edited 18 October 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.

Brontes

  • Brontes Orbs health reduced 50%,

  • Brontes Orbs range reduced from 12 to 10 meters.,

  • Brontes Orbs falling speed increased 50%,

  • Brontes Orbs are now a bit closer the arena and have a better distribution.,

  • Brontes Orbs telegraphing is more clear in the floor, adding extra color in the epicenter of the explosion.,

  • Brontes now can shot from 1 to up 3 Orbs per shot in its lower health phase.,

  • Brontes Breath better telegraphing.,

  • Brontes Breath AOE increased 10 meters, however, its head is locked forward and is easier to scape.,

  • Brontes Breath FX is more clear.,

  • Brontes head orientation now moves smoother towards its aggroed target.,

Mobility

  • Swapping weapons won't cancel a pick up.,

  • Climbing will block dash, jump, and weapon swap once the animation starts. However, it is still have i-frames on contact.,

  • Some ability loading animation like Nucleic Javeline can't be cancel with a dash, jump or weapon swap, only right click can cancel it.,

Abilities

  • Nucleic Javeline Speed now works as expected, both in loading and launch phases.,

Bug fixes

  • Removed some crazy mutations wrongly placed in the world.

