🔧 Bug Fixes
Settings not saving properly: Fixed an issue where your settings were reset to default every time you reopened the app. Now your preferences stay saved as expected.
Drawing page interactions: Fixed several interaction bugs that could make drawing feel unresponsive or glitchy.
Layer animation issue: Fixed a problem where only one layer could run “on-click” animations at a time. Now multiple layers can animate independently without conflicts.
Layer designer bugs: Fixed several small issues that caused unexpected behavior when editing, renaming, or deleting layers.
🎨 New Features
Reference grid: Added a configurable grid in the drawing page to help align elements and easily locate the sprite’s exact center.
Live preview panel: You can now see a real-time preview of your final sprite while drawing.
