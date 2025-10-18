 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20449061 Edited 18 October 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • 🔧 Bug Fixes

    • Settings not saving properly: Fixed an issue where your settings were reset to default every time you reopened the app. Now your preferences stay saved as expected.

    • Drawing page interactions: Fixed several interaction bugs that could make drawing feel unresponsive or glitchy.

    • Layer animation issue: Fixed a problem where only one layer could run “on-click” animations at a time. Now multiple layers can animate independently without conflicts.

    • Layer designer bugs: Fixed several small issues that caused unexpected behavior when editing, renaming, or deleting layers.

    🎨 New Features

    • Reference grid: Added a configurable grid in the drawing page to help align elements and easily locate the sprite’s exact center.

    • Live preview panel: You can now see a real-time preview of your final sprite while drawing.

