UX Limiting concurrent horizontal scrolling when moving the camera around with the middle mouse button;
UX Color fade zooming into a level respects the dark mode setting;
FIX Dark mode not working;
FIX Chipmap doesn't always show all unlocked chip maps for older players;
TLS Localization keys for tutorial powerplanes;
SRV Concurrent validation and failed retry saved;
NEW-EXP MirrorMode, PreventDieOperations, and DistinctPoweringUpPhase are activable in the CSE.
NEW-EXP CSE handles now disconnected multibit inputs/outputs;
FIX-EXP Validation support expected not connected outputs;
UI-EXP CSE shows an '!' on values too big for a given precision;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.2.123
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2844291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update