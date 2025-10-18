 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20449059 Edited 18 October 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • UX Limiting concurrent horizontal scrolling when moving the camera around with the middle mouse button;

  • UX Color fade zooming into a level respects the dark mode setting;

  • FIX Dark mode not working;

  • FIX Chipmap doesn't always show all unlocked chip maps for older players;

  • TLS Localization keys for tutorial powerplanes;

  • SRV Concurrent validation and failed retry saved;

  • NEW-EXP MirrorMode, PreventDieOperations, and DistinctPoweringUpPhase are activable in the CSE.

  • NEW-EXP CSE handles now disconnected multibit inputs/outputs;

  • FIX-EXP Validation support expected not connected outputs;

  • UI-EXP CSE shows an '!' on values too big for a given precision;

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2844291
