POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
30 October 2025 Build 20449008 Edited 30 October 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements:
- Subtle float on collectibles.
- Hint always tries to hint on dropped keys first.
- Add version number to main menu, added main menu logo.
- Community: New gnome name.

Stability:
- A fix for the recent issue with all Unity games having a vulnerability needing patching.

Bugfixes:
- Float wasn't working anymore on the generic collectible.
- Machine inventory state on savegame load.
- Additional check on drone dispatch on disapearing gnome.
- Make level 3.3 selectable on the map.

Changed files in this update

