Improvements:
- Subtle float on collectibles.
- Hint always tries to hint on dropped keys first.
- Add version number to main menu, added main menu logo.
- Community: New gnome name.
Stability:
- A fix for the recent issue with all Unity games having a vulnerability needing patching.
Bugfixes:
- Float wasn't working anymore on the generic collectible.
- Machine inventory state on savegame load.
- Additional check on drone dispatch on disapearing gnome.
- Make level 3.3 selectable on the map.
Minor fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1855161
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1855162
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1855163
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update