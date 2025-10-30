Improvements:

- Subtle float on collectibles.

- Hint always tries to hint on dropped keys first.

- Add version number to main menu, added main menu logo.

- Community: New gnome name.



Stability:

- A fix for the recent issue with all Unity games having a vulnerability needing patching.



Bugfixes:

- Float wasn't working anymore on the generic collectible.

- Machine inventory state on savegame load.

- Additional check on drone dispatch on disapearing gnome.

- Make level 3.3 selectable on the map.