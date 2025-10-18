Hey everyone!

The launch has been going great so far, thank you all for playing Dead Oil!

I’ve already rolled out a few small patches since release:

🛠️ Bug fixes and overall stability improvements

⚙️ Better handling and camera feel

📡 More accurate and responsive scanner

Everything should feel smoother now!

💬 Your Feedback Matters

If you’re enjoying the game and want to see it grow with new content and features, I really need your help:

⭐ Please take a moment to leave a honest review on Steam! ⭐

We’re currently at 7 positive reviews, and the next goal is 10, once we reach that, the Steam algorithm starts showing the game to a lot more players.

It takes just a minute, but it makes a huge difference!

🤝 Stay Connected

Feel free to ask questions, share feedback, or report bugs here on the Steam Community or in the official Discord, I’m active there every day and always improving the game based on your input.

Thanks again for all the support and for being part of Dead Oil’s early journey!