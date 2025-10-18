Major Update 1.1.04 is live!
This patch brings flashy new features, QoL
improvements, and a mountain of fixes. Here’s what’s new:
New
A pyrotechnic display now triggers during a Twitch Hype Train event. [Requested by twitch@mehitskenz]
Added a preset system. Save all your custom themes and easily switch between them. [Requested by twitch@tibix]
!wrap <name> has been added for chat to easily swap between your owned coin wraps.
Added keybind 'C' to show all game controls (bottom right of game).
Increased showing players in-queue to 5.
You can now adjust volume with Master, UI or Sound FX.
Updates
Triggered events from twitch now use both left and right coin spawners.
Renamed video qualities to High, Medium, Low, Potato.
Readded sectional glass and lowered coin guards with new textures in front.
Seasonal Winners text on the wall now hides with the Leaderboard toggle.
Moved coin counter display to front coin guard.
Complete rebuild of the audio mixer handling.
Changed how players were queued visually.
Cleaned up A LOT of code.
Experimental 1.1.01-0.3 Fixes
Fixed new queue layout from duplicating players.
Fixed static queued player at end of turns.
Fixed pyrotechnic display positions that were blocked.
Fixed all audio in HypeTrain event under SoundFX slider.
Fixed a color profile falling back to sRGB.
Fixed a memory access error from coroutines with destroyed objects.
Fixed random crashing caused from above.
Fixed minor errors caused from pushing audio to disabled objects.
Fixes
Fixed glass materials to be more transparent.
Fixed reflection probe box size and increased its resolution.
Fixed back bumpers to bounce coins away from the glass.
Fixed a memory leak caused by the Halloween fog.
Fixed !coins command showing wrong season. Now more straight forward.
Fixed the pusher distance to increase table area for more coins.
Fixed bad overhead on per-frame ticks to reduce CPU usage.
Fixed command handler for faster lookup and response times.
Fixed unwanted case sensitivity on commands.
Fixed bad coroutines on destroyed objects.
Coins
New Fall 2025 holiday series. (limited time)
New 7th coin series 'Stained Glass'. (limited time+)
New Fall Twitch drops.
[ All new coins and drops start November 1st. ]
Achievements
New "Save for Later" -> Save one or more machine layouts in presets.
New "Happy Halloween" -> Use Halloween decorations during a Holiday event.
New "Shedding Leaves" -> Use Fall decorations during a November event.
New "Ho! Ho! Ho!" -> Use Xmas decorations during a December event.
New "ChooChoo!" -> Trigger a Twitch hype train event.
New "Cheers" -> Trigger a Twitch cheer event.
New "Shadow" -> Gain a Follower coin.
New "Ticket to the Show" -> Gain a Subscriber coin.
Major updates can sometimes come with needed tweaks. We've ran the experimental build for a little while and made adjustments. Please join Discord to report any bugs or give any feedback!
Happy dropping! \\o
