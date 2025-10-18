 Skip to content
Major 18 October 2025 Build 20448975 Edited 18 October 2025 – 19:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Update 1.1.04 is live!

This patch brings flashy new features, QoL
improvements, and a mountain of fixes. Here’s what’s new:


New

  • A pyrotechnic display now triggers during a Twitch Hype Train event. [Requested by twitch@mehitskenz]

  • Added a preset system. Save all your custom themes and easily switch between them. [Requested by twitch@tibix]

  • !wrap <name> has been added for chat to easily swap between your owned coin wraps.

  • Added keybind 'C' to show all game controls (bottom right of game).

  • Increased showing players in-queue to 5.

  • You can now adjust volume with Master, UI or Sound FX.

Updates

  • Triggered events from twitch now use both left and right coin spawners.

  • Renamed video qualities to High, Medium, Low, Potato.

  • Readded sectional glass and lowered coin guards with new textures in front.

  • Seasonal Winners text on the wall now hides with the Leaderboard toggle.

  • Moved coin counter display to front coin guard.

  • Complete rebuild of the audio mixer handling.

  • Changed how players were queued visually.

  • Cleaned up A LOT of code.

Experimental 1.1.01-0.3 Fixes

  • Fixed new queue layout from duplicating players.

  • Fixed static queued player at end of turns.

  • Fixed pyrotechnic display positions that were blocked.

  • Fixed all audio in HypeTrain event under SoundFX slider.

  • Fixed a color profile falling back to sRGB.

  • Fixed a memory access error from coroutines with destroyed objects.

  • Fixed random crashing caused from above.

  • Fixed minor errors caused from pushing audio to disabled objects.

Fixes

  • Fixed glass materials to be more transparent.

  • Fixed reflection probe box size and increased its resolution.

  • Fixed back bumpers to bounce coins away from the glass.

  • Fixed a memory leak caused by the Halloween fog.

  • Fixed !coins command showing wrong season. Now more straight forward.

  • Fixed the pusher distance to increase table area for more coins.

  • Fixed bad overhead on per-frame ticks to reduce CPU usage.

  • Fixed command handler for faster lookup and response times.

  • Fixed unwanted case sensitivity on commands.

  • Fixed bad coroutines on destroyed objects.

Coins

  • New Fall 2025 holiday series. (limited time)

  • New 7th coin series 'Stained Glass'. (limited time+)

  • New Fall Twitch drops.

  • [ All new coins and drops start November 1st. ]

Achievements

  • New "Save for Later" -> Save one or more machine layouts in presets.

  • New "Happy Halloween" -> Use Halloween decorations during a Holiday event.

  • New "Shedding Leaves" -> Use Fall decorations during a November event.

  • New "Ho! Ho! Ho!" -> Use Xmas decorations during a December event.

  • New "ChooChoo!" -> Trigger a Twitch hype train event.

  • New "Cheers" -> Trigger a Twitch cheer event.

  • New "Shadow" -> Gain a Follower coin.

  • New "Ticket to the Show" -> Gain a Subscriber coin.

Major updates can sometimes come with needed tweaks. We've ran the experimental build for a little while and made adjustments. Please join Discord to report any bugs or give any feedback!

Happy dropping! \\o

Changed files in this update

