Major Update 1.1.04 is live!

This patch brings flashy new features, QoL

improvements, and a mountain of fixes. Here’s what’s new:





New

A pyrotechnic display now triggers during a Twitch Hype Train event. [Requested by twitch@mehitskenz]

Added a preset system. Save all your custom themes and easily switch between them. [Requested by twitch@tibix]

!wrap <name> has been added for chat to easily swap between your owned coin wraps.

Added keybind 'C' to show all game controls (bottom right of game).

Increased showing players in-queue to 5.