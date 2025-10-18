Tropic Lightning Overhaul
One thing that stood out to me when watching people play the tutorial was the lack of foliage. Now the player has a rough patch of islands to circumnavigate while they hunt their first 3 kills.
Fixed boats going over land
Created an island on the right side of the carrier, making the second loop of the race much more exciting.
Improved the ending cutscene
What's New?
Explosions now emit light
Large Projectiles emit light
Other Fixes
Fixed Experimental Ballistic Missile returning to world 0 upon aiming to the sky
Fixed Experimental Ballistic Missile limited range
Fixed Experimental Ballistic Missile Light Persisting after explosion
Fixed Helicopter Crosshair jitter when rolling left and right
Fixed Helicopter Crosshair position on vertical axis
Fixed Komodo, no longer kills you if you aim at yourself
Upgraded Komodo Visuals. It is captured tech after all...
Changed files in this update