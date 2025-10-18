Tropic Lightning Overhaul

One thing that stood out to me when watching people play the tutorial was the lack of foliage. Now the player has a rough patch of islands to circumnavigate while they hunt their first 3 kills.

Fixed boats going over land

Created an island on the right side of the carrier, making the second loop of the race much more exciting.

Improved the ending cutscene

What's New?

Explosions now emit light

Large Projectiles emit light

Other Fixes