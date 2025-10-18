 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20448960
Update notes

Tropic Lightning Overhaul
One thing that stood out to me when watching people play the tutorial was the lack of foliage. Now the player has a rough patch of islands to circumnavigate while they hunt their first 3 kills.

  • Fixed boats going over land

  • Created an island on the right side of the carrier, making the second loop of the race much more exciting.

  • Improved the ending cutscene

What's New?

  • Explosions now emit light

  • Large Projectiles emit light

Other Fixes

  • Fixed Experimental Ballistic Missile returning to world 0 upon aiming to the sky

  • Fixed Experimental Ballistic Missile limited range

  • Fixed Experimental Ballistic Missile Light Persisting after explosion

  • Fixed Helicopter Crosshair jitter when rolling left and right

  • Fixed Helicopter Crosshair position on vertical axis

  • Fixed Komodo, no longer kills you if you aim at yourself

  • Upgraded Komodo Visuals. It is captured tech after all...

