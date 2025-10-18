Hi everyone, today we are here with the new update, as you will surely have noticed it took us a long time to release it, but unfortunately it was not our decision, I will explain better at the end of the devlog.



From now on the update frequency will return to normal!



What's new?



Added:

• NPCs will now have a random chance to steal clothes dropped on the ground.

• Special NPCs (Luna, Lilith) will copy your emotes when they are near you, requires follow option enabled

• Added a new slider in the settings, to manage the vibrator sounds separately.

• The mall has been tweaked and optimized; it should lag much less now. There are also more walking NPCs.



Changed:

• Now the NPCs will return to the various hotels after the concert and disappear.



Fixed:

• Fixed lag issues in the library stage and improved the map aesthetics.

• Fixed a visual bug inside the Asian restaurant that caused the model to glitch and props to disappear.

• Pubic hair in wardrobe was not updating in real time when selected.

• Fixed a bug where placing the dild while wearing heels was bugged. (we know that if you place it with heels and then take off your shoes it won't match, in that case you will just have to take it and place it again without heels)

• Fixed a bug in the city map in handcuff mode that allowed players to remove their handcuffs.

• Fixed a bug that allowed NPCs on the floors below to spot you in the mall.



Developer Comment #1

We've noticed several comments circulating on social media claiming we've disappeared or run off with the money.



No.



We're here and continuing development as usual. Roxanne is a 3D game, and like all 3D games, it depends heavily on the modelers/animators. Unfortunately, over the past two months, our modeler (and animator) has completely disappeared without a trace. We don't know what happened or why. We've now found two others, and they're already working on the game, but for the past two months, we've been waiting for work that never got done.



Developer Comment #2

Are we delaying development to develop the other two games mentioned on Discord and in our latest devlog?

No.

Those are games developed in our spare time. I (uwuzaki) have another programmer working on the new game; I'm just the brain behind it.

Master develops his only in his spare time, after he's finished his work on Roxanne.