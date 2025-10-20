Hey everyone,
Here's a patch with a few fixes, one being an important bug fix. You should not run into playthrough-killing dead ends anymore.
Fixes
* Fixed a bug with the map generation, where the player may be forced to backtrack relatively far due to a dead end. They could be forced to backtrack through Stratha. This bug was caused by Thornlands, Mud Plains and Fallen Tree tiles.
Balance and Design
* Improve how enemy units look at environmental tiles. The AI will still avoid standing on bad tiles, but won't hesitate as much to walk through them.
Cheers,
Black Voyage Games
Changed files in this update