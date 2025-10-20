Hey everyone,



Here's a patch with a few fixes, one being an important bug fix. You should not run into playthrough-killing dead ends anymore.





Fixes

* Fixed a bug with the map generation, where the player may be forced to backtrack relatively far due to a dead end. They could be forced to backtrack through Stratha. This bug was caused by Thornlands, Mud Plains and Fallen Tree tiles.



Balance and Design

* Improve how enemy units look at environmental tiles. The AI will still avoid standing on bad tiles, but won't hesitate as much to walk through them.

Cheers,

Black Voyage Games