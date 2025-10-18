 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20448800 Edited 18 October 2025 – 16:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Security Patch

Update 18/10/2025 v1.10.5.2

Greetings.

A user reported receiving a malware alert when clicking the Updates button in the Stream Games Menu. I tested it, and to my surprise, Windows Defender started reporting a threat when the button was clicked. I'm sure this is a false positive from Windows Defender. The updates link on the Menu screen leads to a Steam updates page. This is the page it opens:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/872990/view/545615719765639582
It's a common Steam store page.

This is the first time Windows Defender has flagged this as a threat, and it likely only happens because the app opens a new tab in your browser. It's likely no longer allowed by Windows security.

I've already removed this part of the code that opens a tab in the browser, and the issue has been resolved.

If you encounter any other issues, please let me know on our X page or on our Discord server.

For anyone who still has questions, I'll make a new post in the Steam Community tab showing the code that runs when you click the update link.

Sorry for the inconvenience. Stay safe, everyone.

Changed files in this update

Windows Stream Games Content Depot 872991
