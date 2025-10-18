Security Patch

Update 18/10/2025 v1.10.5.2

Greetings.

A user reported receiving a malware alert when clicking the Updates button in the Stream Games Menu. I tested it, and to my surprise, Windows Defender started reporting a threat when the button was clicked. I'm sure this is a false positive from Windows Defender. The updates link on the Menu screen leads to a Steam updates page. This is the page it opens:

It's a common Steam store page.

This is the first time Windows Defender has flagged this as a threat, and it likely only happens because the app opens a new tab in your browser. It's likely no longer allowed by Windows security.

I've already removed this part of the code that opens a tab in the browser, and the issue has been resolved.

If you encounter any other issues, please let me know on our X page or on our Discord server.

For anyone who still has questions, I'll make a new post in the Steam Community tab showing the code that runs when you click the update link.

Sorry for the inconvenience. Stay safe, everyone.