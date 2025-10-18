Update Size - 453MB / BuildID 20448723

Two weeks ago, we (and all other games built on Unity) were made aware of Security Vulnerabilities on certain versions of Unity, and JGWS was built on one of them. As a result, we immediately pushed Demo 1.4 for JGWS Demo branch; and have now completed EA1.0.3 for you. The update itself comprises of overall tweaks (primarily on Weiner Town), including some new Custom Shops on Bike Depot; and ULEZ Cameras added to all 3 maps altered in this update.

Global / UI:

Unity Security Patch.

Weiner Town:

Added cars in Station Car Park

Added parking spaces + cones + bollards in Station Car Park

Added concrete tiles underneath all pavements

Added Road tiles underneath the roads

Added ULEZ Camera

Added Double Yellows in Taxi Rank

Moved Taxi Rank path lower

Replaced Coffee Shop with ‘Weiner Cream Coffee’

Replaced Old JGWS Logos

Updated Roadmap Banner

Bus Station:

Added ULEZ Camera

Bike Depot:

Added Custom Shops on Tottenham Road

Added Interior for the McDonald’s

Added ULEZ Camera

