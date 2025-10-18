 Skip to content
Major 18 October 2025 Build 20448784 Edited 18 October 2025 – 16:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Size - 453MB / BuildID 20448723

Two weeks ago, we (and all other games built on Unity) were made aware of Security Vulnerabilities on certain versions of Unity, and JGWS was built on one of them. As a result, we immediately pushed Demo 1.4 for JGWS Demo branch; and have now completed EA1.0.3 for you. The update itself comprises of overall tweaks (primarily on Weiner Town), including some new Custom Shops on Bike Depot; and ULEZ Cameras added to all 3 maps altered in this update.

Global / UI:

  • Unity Security Patch.

Weiner Town:

  • Added cars in Station Car Park

  • Added parking spaces + cones + bollards in Station Car Park

  • Added concrete tiles underneath all pavements

  • Added Road tiles underneath the roads

  • Added ULEZ Camera

  • Added Double Yellows in Taxi Rank

  • Moved Taxi Rank path lower

  • Replaced Coffee Shop with ‘Weiner Cream Coffee’

  • Replaced Old JGWS Logos

  • Updated Roadmap Banner

Bus Station:

  • Added ULEZ Camera

Bike Depot:

  • Added Custom Shops on Tottenham Road

  • Added Interior for the McDonald’s

  • Added ULEZ Camera

Changed files in this update

