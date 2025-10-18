Update Size - 453MB / BuildID 20448723
Two weeks ago, we (and all other games built on Unity) were made aware of Security Vulnerabilities on certain versions of Unity, and JGWS was built on one of them. As a result, we immediately pushed Demo 1.4 for JGWS Demo branch; and have now completed EA1.0.3 for you. The update itself comprises of overall tweaks (primarily on Weiner Town), including some new Custom Shops on Bike Depot; and ULEZ Cameras added to all 3 maps altered in this update.
Global / UI:
Unity Security Patch.
Weiner Town:
Added cars in Station Car Park
Added parking spaces + cones + bollards in Station Car Park
Added concrete tiles underneath all pavements
Added Road tiles underneath the roads
Added ULEZ Camera
Added Double Yellows in Taxi Rank
Moved Taxi Rank path lower
Replaced Coffee Shop with ‘Weiner Cream Coffee’
Replaced Old JGWS Logos
Updated Roadmap Banner
Bus Station:
Added ULEZ Camera
Bike Depot:
Added Custom Shops on Tottenham Road
Added Interior for the McDonald’s
Added ULEZ Camera
Join our Discord Server to be the first to know about JGWS updates + news!
Changed files in this update