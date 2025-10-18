 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20448746 Edited 18 October 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Spankrs!

Here's a new list of fixes, hopefully these kill some of these issues permanently! Thanks to everyone for reporting these!

Patch 5

  • Fixed physics issues with lips that was effected by framerate,

  • Adjusted exit collision for Get_Help_Man,

  • Lowered music volume in Rabbit_Hole,

  • Added exit portal shortcut at the end of Beta_Level_0,

  • Add physics to the handing bulbs so you can spank them around for no good reason,

  • Slightly edited a jump puzzle in Browser_History to be a bit easier,

  • Added save state to a certain puzzle in the HQ,

  • Edited position of cheating space in Reversed to avoid accidental triggers,

  • Fixed typo in Blue Screen of Death intro,

  • Added blood stains to enemy spawn locations in Dark_Maze,

  • Reworked Refunds boss fight so laser eyes turn off correctly,

  • Reworked Refunds boss fight to stop players from hiding behind towers, making it harder for them,

  • Added time limits to skulls in Refunds,

  • Increased health amount for pickup,

  • Added mechanic to make the player look at Nigel when passing to avoid confusion from getting yelled at randomly,

  • Made it easier to unlock the reward at end of Dinner_Eating

Changed files in this update

