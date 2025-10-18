Hey Spankrs!



Here's a new list of fixes, hopefully these kill some of these issues permanently! Thanks to everyone for reporting these!



Patch 5

Fixed physics issues with lips that was effected by framerate,

Adjusted exit collision for Get_Help_Man,

Lowered music volume in Rabbit_Hole,

Added exit portal shortcut at the end of Beta_Level_0,

Add physics to the handing bulbs so you can spank them around for no good reason,

Slightly edited a jump puzzle in Browser_History to be a bit easier,

Added save state to a certain puzzle in the HQ,

Edited position of cheating space in Reversed to avoid accidental triggers,

Fixed typo in Blue Screen of Death intro,

Added blood stains to enemy spawn locations in Dark_Maze,

Reworked Refunds boss fight so laser eyes turn off correctly,

Reworked Refunds boss fight to stop players from hiding behind towers, making it harder for them,

Added time limits to skulls in Refunds,

Increased health amount for pickup,

Added mechanic to make the player look at Nigel when passing to avoid confusion from getting yelled at randomly,