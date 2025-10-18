Hello deep space explorers!
A new update has arrived for Earth Analog! This time, a powerful new world type emerges: the Black Hole. Found only within the dangerous Red Sectors, these cosmic giants possess gravity so intense it bends light and dilates time itself. Dare to approach the event horizon and uncover what lies beyond?
Gravitational Lensing
Experience true gravitational lensing as light warps and bends around the black hole’s impossible gravity.
Time Dilation
Experience real time dilation: the closer you get to the black hole or neutron star, the faster time passes for the rest of the universe.
Graviton Crystal
Formed under extreme gravitational stress, Graviton Crystals can be found near black holes... if you're able to land there...
Singularity Analyzer
Construct the Singularity Analyzer and collect invaluable readings from within the gravitational abyss.
Detailed changes
new: black holes.
new: time dilation near black holes and neutron stars. The game now shows your quest time vs time on earth.
new: stone item: Graviton Crystal. Only forms near black holes.
new: Singularity Analyzer construct & study item.
new: more jump story variations.
changed: portal fx.
changed: fog on random fractal worlds.
fixed: fading issue on jump.
fixed: controller not being detected instantly. Previously a game restart was needed.
Changed files in this update