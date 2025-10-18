Hello deep space explorers!

A new update has arrived for Earth Analog! This time, a powerful new world type emerges: the Black Hole. Found only within the dangerous Red Sectors, these cosmic giants possess gravity so intense it bends light and dilates time itself. Dare to approach the event horizon and uncover what lies beyond?

Gravitational Lensing

Experience true gravitational lensing as light warps and bends around the black hole’s impossible gravity.

Time Dilation

Experience real time dilation: the closer you get to the black hole or neutron star, the faster time passes for the rest of the universe.

Graviton Crystal

Formed under extreme gravitational stress, Graviton Crystals can be found near black holes... if you're able to land there...

Singularity Analyzer

Construct the Singularity Analyzer and collect invaluable readings from within the gravitational abyss.

Detailed changes