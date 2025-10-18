 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20448473 Edited 18 October 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello deep space explorers!

A new update has arrived for Earth Analog! This time, a powerful new world type emerges: the Black Hole. Found only within the dangerous Red Sectors, these cosmic giants possess gravity so intense it bends light and dilates time itself. Dare to approach the event horizon and uncover what lies beyond?

Gravitational Lensing

Experience true gravitational lensing as light warps and bends around the black hole’s impossible gravity.

Time Dilation

Experience real time dilation: the closer you get to the black hole or neutron star, the faster time passes for the rest of the universe.

Graviton Crystal

Formed under extreme gravitational stress, Graviton Crystals can be found near black holes... if you're able to land there...

Singularity Analyzer

Construct the Singularity Analyzer and collect invaluable readings from within the gravitational abyss.

Detailed changes

  • new: black holes.

  • new: time dilation near black holes and neutron stars. The game now shows your quest time vs time on earth.

  • new: stone item: Graviton Crystal. Only forms near black holes.

  • new: Singularity Analyzer construct & study item.

  • new: more jump story variations.

  • changed: portal fx.

  • changed: fog on random fractal worlds.

  • fixed: fading issue on jump.

  • fixed: controller not being detected instantly. Previously a game restart was needed.

