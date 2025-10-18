Additions:
Added new Progress Table where Skill Points will be spent, and related quests and goals
Added Newspaper Dispenser (outdoor build gear) and related quests and goals
Added Newspaper Stand (outdoor build item) and related quests and goals
Added new Build Layers (Interior, Exterior, Desktop) to support outdoor builds
Added colliders for these new layers into prefabs, each gear can now specify a layer on which it can be built (for example, typewriters can only be built on desks or other interior surfaces)
Added dynamic Skill Point Cost calculation and automatic calculation of required total skill point pool amount to support all skills using increasing skill cost per level with skill level automatically calculated by skill node graph generation
Added Skill Tree Panel with automatic skill node layout system, and skill unlock/take system to allow a point-buy system for skills - this can be seen in the new Progress Table
Added more Gear filters to Gear to allow Gear that accepts a Storage component to specify what types of Gear can be stored in its Container
Added City Entity Component System to account for city-wide metrics like Sanity, Resonance, and Paranoia
Changes:
Set Layer of outdoor prefabs to BuildOutside for prefabs where outside building should be allowed
Various Improvements to Input System switching to allow for greater control over the input components
Split Move Input from World Input for improved input processing when moving Glowies
Gear now has its own implicit "Gear Level" allowing for procedural calculation of a large number of gear properties
Character customization is back online
Extended Storage to work with many different storage types and added dynamic title to storage HUD to match Gear description
Refactor of Progress to prepare for Player Action-based accounting
Fixes:
Fixed issue with hand not resetting to neutral
Fixed handholding object not being destroyed when the slot it was representing became empty
Fixed Info Button on some panels to correctly show information text stored in Panel Atlas entries. Added Gear Description to Info Text displayed
