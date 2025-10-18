Additions:

Added new Progress Table where Skill Points will be spent, and related quests and goals

Added Newspaper Dispenser (outdoor build gear) and related quests and goals

Added Newspaper Stand (outdoor build item) and related quests and goals

Added new Build Layers (Interior, Exterior, Desktop) to support outdoor builds

Added colliders for these new layers into prefabs, each gear can now specify a layer on which it can be built (for example, typewriters can only be built on desks or other interior surfaces)

Added dynamic Skill Point Cost calculation and automatic calculation of required total skill point pool amount to support all skills using increasing skill cost per level with skill level automatically calculated by skill node graph generation

Added Skill Tree Panel with automatic skill node layout system, and skill unlock/take system to allow a point-buy system for skills - this can be seen in the new Progress Table

Added more Gear filters to Gear to allow Gear that accepts a Storage component to specify what types of Gear can be stored in its Container