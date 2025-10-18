 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Keeper Fellowship ARC Raiders New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20448329 Edited 18 October 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Added new Progress Table where Skill Points will be spent, and related quests and goals

  • Added Newspaper Dispenser (outdoor build gear) and related quests and goals

  • Added Newspaper Stand (outdoor build item) and related quests and goals

  • Added new Build Layers (Interior, Exterior, Desktop) to support outdoor builds

  • Added colliders for these new layers into prefabs, each gear can now specify a layer on which it can be built (for example, typewriters can only be built on desks or other interior surfaces)

  • Added dynamic Skill Point Cost calculation and automatic calculation of required total skill point pool amount to support all skills using increasing skill cost per level with skill level automatically calculated by skill node graph generation

  • Added Skill Tree Panel with automatic skill node layout system, and skill unlock/take system to allow a point-buy system for skills - this can be seen in the new Progress Table

  • Added more Gear filters to Gear to allow Gear that accepts a Storage component to specify what types of Gear can be stored in its Container

  • Added City Entity Component System to account for city-wide metrics like Sanity, Resonance, and Paranoia

Changes:

  • Set Layer of outdoor prefabs to BuildOutside for prefabs where outside building should be allowed

  • Various Improvements to Input System switching to allow for greater control over the input components

  • Split Move Input from World Input for improved input processing when moving Glowies

  • Gear now has its own implicit "Gear Level" allowing for procedural calculation of a large number of gear properties

  • Character customization is back online

  • Extended Storage to work with many different storage types and added dynamic title to storage HUD to match Gear description

  • Refactor of Progress to prepare for Player Action-based accounting

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue with hand not resetting to neutral

  • Fixed handholding object not being destroyed when the slot it was representing became empty

  • Fixed Info Button on some panels to correctly show information text stored in Panel Atlas entries. Added Gear Description to Info Text displayed

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4028901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link