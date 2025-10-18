 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Hogwarts Legacy Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20448296 Edited 18 October 2025 – 15:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


English
##########Content################
[Cooking]New Recipe: Dried Persimmon Cake
[Wiki]Updated the cooking page.
[Jiru Island]New Location: The House in the Mountains (Only the external area for now. And, it's currently WIP.)
[The House in the Mountains]Added plants and fauna.
简体中文
##########Content################
【料理】新食谱：柿饼
【维基】更新了料理页面。
【吉鲁岛】新地点：山中小屋 （只有室外地点。目前还在施工。）
【山中小屋】加入了动植物。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/69398c98
https://pastelink.net/vt0dqsrj

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link