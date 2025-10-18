Update, Version 20251018
[Cooking]New Recipe: Dried Persimmon Cake
[Wiki]Updated the cooking page.
[Jiru Island]New Location: The House in the Mountains (Only the external area for now. And, it's currently WIP.)
[The House in the Mountains]Added plants and fauna.
【料理】新食谱：柿饼
【维基】更新了料理页面。
【吉鲁岛】新地点：山中小屋 （只有室外地点。目前还在施工。）
【山中小屋】加入了动植物。
