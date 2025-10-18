English##########Content################[Cooking]New Recipe: Dried Persimmon Cake[Wiki]Updated the cooking page.[Jiru Island]New Location: The House in the Mountains (Only the external area for now. And, it's currently WIP.)[The House in the Mountains]Added plants and fauna.简体中文##########Content################【料理】新食谱：柿饼【维基】更新了料理页面。【吉鲁岛】新地点：山中小屋 （只有室外地点。目前还在施工。）【山中小屋】加入了动植物。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场