18 October 2025 Build 20448220 Edited 18 October 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update mainly focuses on optimizing the Azure Dragon Tower level experience:

Adjusted the position of the Marching Pill at the entrance and nearby pillars to improve gameplay flow.

Refined collision detection in windy areas to prevent players from being blown through walls.

Enhanced the trap arrowheads for better visibility and easier observation.

Development and adjustments are still ongoing — thank you all for your continued support!

Developer
Golden Alucard

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1927101
