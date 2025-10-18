Hello everyone,

This is the development team of Kei­ne’s Terakoya ~ A Schoolhouse in Gensokyo.

We are very excited to announce that the game is officially released today in Early Access on Steam!

The current EA version contains around 5–10 hours of gameplay, roughly 30–50 turns in total.

The story progresses up to the end of Chapter 3 and the beginning of Chapter 4, allowing players to experience the full teaching–management gameplay loop, school development features, and the early chapters of the main storyline.

During the Early Access period, we hope players will enjoy the current version and share feedback and suggestions.

Our primary goals are to further expand the story and content while improving overall player experience and system balance.

We are also planning to add:

Steam Achievements

Workshop support

Our development engine will support highly flexible mod creation, allowing players to customize and share their own content freely. Please look forward to it!

Thank you very much for your support and interest in this project.

This is only the beginning—your ideas and participation will help shape the future of Gensokyo’s education!

— The Kei­ne’s Terakoya Development Team

October 18th, 2025