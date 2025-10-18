 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20448009
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed YSorting behaviours on playable characters and some harvestable nodes.

  • Potential fix for random crashes that were occurring. Please try to make it break again.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2898301
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 2898302
  • Loading history…
