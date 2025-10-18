 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20447917 Edited 18 October 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Additions
Retask (Hunt) is now obtained on Commander Rank 3.
”(+3 Speed) Unit will move toward the closest Xenos, or remain in place if there is none.”

Fixes
An exploit within the MACE’s financial systems was detected, allowing certain Commanders unauthorized access to company funds. The issue has been contained. All offenders have been identified, and disciplinary action is underway.
If you possess information regarding additional exploiters, report them immediately. No compensation will be provided — compliance is its own reward. (to put it plainly, a bug awarding players with unlimited credits has been resolved)

There was a bug with key rebinding, you might have to rebind your keys.

There were a couple of normal missions that had “Elite mission” title. Fixed

Changes
Packages now drop when the carrier dies, allowing you to pick them up again with a new unit.

Uses of commands with Overrride (Turret, Mine, First Aid) are now refunded when the unit is interrupted (by the commander or by the enemy).

The bane of all new players, the Tab button, has been removed from the game. Backspace is now universally used across all menus and screens to go back/ previous screen.

Menus now cycle (top to bottom and vice versa).

Balancing

Significant boost on Fallback, now it offers +10 Accuracy too.

Small boosts for the Huntsman Corps

  • Carradine Accuracy 50 → 60

  • Shaw Health 35 → 40

