- Adjusted the height of the player's camera;
- The [Unlimited Mode] map now features historical highest wave count records and current records, allowing players to intuitively understand the wave count. When players enter the [Unlimited Mode] map, it will be directly displayed on the right side of the screen;
- Adjusted the sound effects when certain special effects are triggered;
- Modify the [Ammo Adequate] skill:
Before effect: Each time you pick up ammunition, you will receive an additional amount, and you have a certain chance to obtain bullets (of a random type) when killing enemies;
Lv.1 -> +5 bullets, 30% chance to obtain bullets;
Lv.2 -> +8 bullets, 50% chance to obtain bullets;
Lv.3 -> +20 bullets, 100% chance to obtain bullets;
Current effect: Each time you pick up ammunition, you will receive an additional amount, and you have a certain chance to obtain bullets (of a random type) when killing enemies;
Lv.1 -> +5 bullets, 30% chance to obtain bullets;
Lv.2 -> +5 bullets, 50% chance to obtain bullets;
Lv.3 -> +5 bullets, 100% chance to obtain bullets;
- Modify the [Thunder Punishment] skill: change the effect from hitting 3 enemies to hitting 6 enemies;
- Modify the [Poison Punishment] skill: The effect has been changed from hitting 3 enemies to hitting 6 enemies;
- Modify [Damage Reduction Skill]:
Before effect: Reduce the damage received by "XiGou"
Lv.1->-10%;
Lv.2->-20%;
Lv.3->-30%;
Lv.4->-50%;
Current effect: Reduce the damage received by "XiGou"
Lv.1->-10%;
Lv.2->-30%;
Lv.3->-50%;
Lv.4->-70%;
- The number of enemies generated each time in the [Unlimited Mode] map has been increased;
2025/10/18 Update
