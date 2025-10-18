 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20447902 Edited 18 October 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted the height of the player's camera;
  • The [Unlimited Mode] map now features historical highest wave count records and current records, allowing players to intuitively understand the wave count. When players enter the [Unlimited Mode] map, it will be directly displayed on the right side of the screen;
  • Adjusted the sound effects when certain special effects are triggered;
  • Modify the [Ammo Adequate] skill:
    Before effect: Each time you pick up ammunition, you will receive an additional amount, and you have a certain chance to obtain bullets (of a random type) when killing enemies;

    Lv.1 -> +5 bullets, 30% chance to obtain bullets;
    Lv.2 -> +8 bullets, 50% chance to obtain bullets;
    Lv.3 -> +20 bullets, 100% chance to obtain bullets;

    Current effect: Each time you pick up ammunition, you will receive an additional amount, and you have a certain chance to obtain bullets (of a random type) when killing enemies;

    Lv.1 -> +5 bullets, 30% chance to obtain bullets;
    Lv.2 -> +5 bullets, 50% chance to obtain bullets;
    Lv.3 -> +5 bullets, 100% chance to obtain bullets;
  • Modify the [Thunder Punishment] skill: change the effect from hitting 3 enemies to hitting 6 enemies;
  • Modify the [Poison Punishment] skill: The effect has been changed from hitting 3 enemies to hitting 6 enemies;
  • Modify [Damage Reduction Skill]:
    Before effect: Reduce the damage received by "XiGou"

    Lv.1->-10%;
    Lv.2->-20%;
    Lv.3->-30%;
    Lv.4->-50%;

    Current effect: Reduce the damage received by "XiGou"

    Lv.1->-10%;
    Lv.2->-30%;
    Lv.3->-50%;
    Lv.4->-70%;
  • The number of enemies generated each time in the [Unlimited Mode] map has been increased;

Changed files in this update

