2 New zones have been added. Sacrifice Pit and Outdoor anteroom. Both are work in progress.
New procgen system for traversal. Work in progress.
Added new sublevels to the procgen rules.
Fixed some leaderboard entry extra data.
New update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update