18 October 2025 Build 20447901 Edited 18 October 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • 2 New zones have been added. Sacrifice Pit and Outdoor anteroom. Both are work in progress.

  • New procgen system for traversal. Work in progress.

  • Added new sublevels to the procgen rules.

  • Fixed some leaderboard entry extra data.

Changed files in this update

