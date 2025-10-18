 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20447784
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We’re back with Patch 1.5 — focused on improving visual clarity, performance, and overall gameplay comfort.

Changed

Removed the screen shake caused by the huge demon (and the demon itself) on the Welcome to Hell map. The horde now screams outside the map, making it less distracting.
Shortened the model length of the pump shotgun for a more natural appearance.

Added

Two types of hit markers: white for body shots and red for headshots, along with a hit sound.
Added bullet tracers — making it easier to track your own and teammates’ shots.

Improved

Reduced the number of impact effects on surfaces, decreasing FPS drops when shooting shotguns at close range.

Fixed

Adjusted the AK-47 sights — they now align more accurately with the weapon model.
Improved head hitboxes for Tormentress, Dread Knight, and Crushborn.

Stay tuned — more improvements and content are on the way!

Changed files in this update

