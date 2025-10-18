 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Hogwarts Legacy Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20447764 Edited 18 October 2025 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Armor

  • Armor can now be crafted.

  • Armor can be equipped.

Bug Fixes

  • Inventory now synchronizes immediately.

  • Performance improvements have been made.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4097981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link