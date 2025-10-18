 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20447761 Edited 18 October 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some textures fixed

Respawn system has been changed

Respawn location can only be changed with bed and campfire.

Loading screen error fixed.

Sometimes the loading screen would appear even though the map was loaded. Fixed.

Death command added.

When you execute the command, the character dies.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2101881
