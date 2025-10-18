Alone: Shattered Tribes 1.0.1 has been released. This is a minor update which adds a couple of features requested by the community.
Minor
- XS UI scaling added for Ultra-Wide monitors
- Can toggle Attributes & Inventory on and off
Bugfix
- Mouseover for Inventory Item and Moodlet details no longer go off screen
Thank you to community members Mario and Turk for their suggestions
Alone: Shattered Tribes 1.0.1 - Minor Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update