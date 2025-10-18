 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Hogwarts Legacy Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20447703 Edited 18 October 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Alone: Shattered Tribes 1.0.1 has been released. This is a minor update which adds a couple of features requested by the community.

Minor
- XS UI scaling added for Ultra-Wide monitors
- Can toggle Attributes & Inventory on and off

Bugfix
- Mouseover for Inventory Item and Moodlet details no longer go off screen

Thank you to community members Mario and Turk for their suggestions

Changed files in this update

Depot 1975891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link