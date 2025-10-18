- Fixed crash in Level 5 (Jungle) when laser dragons start shooting

- Fixed when completing a level using the last pod the score would stay centered after counting the time left

- Fixed a glitch in the swarming blocks (level 2 and level 10 of Jungle) where they would sometimes respawn at an offset

- In game help text (F1) now also mentions how to release the ball to start

- VSync is disabled by default for new players (set in Options -> Graphics); this greatly improves mouse control for paddles

- Added a little surprise for christmas :)