📰 Update Time!Greetings Mubs, you're reading the latest news about Minigame Madness V0.16.1! This bi-weekly update we've added a new event, Condo wall painting, Condo Shutter & more! 🤩
⚠️ Check the changelog at the bottom of this post for the full list of changes!
⭐ General Changes
😁 New FaceWe've added a new face to the game for the first time in... 9 months! It's the 'Visor Face'! 🧑🚀
Fittingly sus for the new Traitor Trouble minigame! ඞ
Get the 'Visor Face' today by buying the new 'Astronaut' outfit, or get lucky opening a face case! 🍀📦
🎃 Halloween EventWe've added a new event to the game for the first time since release! It's Halloween! 👺
Until October 31st, the Hub's nature will be orange and there'll be pumpkins! Also, we've added 2 Halloween-exlusive outfits called "Ben" & "Daisey", and they're totally not off-putting or anything... ☠️
Check it out today! 🎃
🕹️ Minigame Changes
🔪 Traitor TroubleWe've added much necessary map obstacles and music to Traitor Trouble, fixed an issue where innocents could prove their innocence by pointing their arm, and we've fixed a major issue where high-ping-traitors' kills would sometimes not get counted! ✨🏗️
⚽️ Football FeverWe've been noticing an increasing amount of ties as of late in Football Fever, probably because players are getting better at goalkeeping, thus keeping multiple players alive towards the end of it. 😅
Ties used to resolved by picking a random surviving member as the winner, but from now on - if there's multiple survivors - whoever scored the most goals will win! Besides resolving ties in a more fair way, it will also encourage people to play somewhat more aggressively, and thus reducing the odds of ties happening at all! 🧐
🏠 Condo Changes
🎨 Wall PaintYou can now paint the walls of your Condo in any of your unlocked Paints by painting the attached anchor (Gate, Vent, Ceiling Lamp) with a secondary color of choice! (The primary color will be applied to the anchor itself.) 🌈
With that in mind, Condo walls by default have returned to their original vibrant blue color, but can be manually painted black to return to their look in the previous update!
🪟 ShutterBesides allowing you to paint the walls, we've also added a window frame and a new 'Shutter' anchor:
Pull the Shutter down, and you can make your Condo window-less:
Every Condo comes fitted with a Shutter, so no need to open any cases for this one! 😜
🔔 Stay TunedStay tuned to the ever-expanding Minigame Madness experience by following us on Steam and joining the Discord community! Spread the word about Minigame Madness by leaving a review! 📢
Have an epic day, or an average one! No pressure. 👋🏼
V0.16.1
- Added Halloween event
- Added pumpkins to Hub during Halloween
- Added Condo wall painting by using the color hotkey while aiming at an anchor (Gate, Vent, Ceiling Lamp, Shutter)
- Added Condo window frames
- Added Condo shutter allowing you to optionally have a Condo without window
- Added obstacles to Traitor Trouble map
- Added music to Traitor Trouble
- Added "Visor" face
- Added "Astronaut" outfit
- Added UI element in the top right of the screen to display the current location (and if relevant, minigame name)
- Added setting to toggle the new location display
- Added 2 Halloween-exclusive outfits "Ben" & "Daisey"
- Added "Gamepad-friendly" playlist
- Added sad face when turning off music
- Changed Traitor Trouble to not allow aiming without item to prevent players from proving themselves as innocent
- Changed Football Fever to take into account goals scored in tie situations
- Changed crowd NPCs to wear predominantly scary outfits during Halloween
- Changed Hub trees and grass to go orange during Halloween
- Changed Hub Butlers to have a Feral Face during Halloween
- Changed Hub Butlers to wear a Knit Hat during Christmas
- Changed default Condo wall color back to blue as it used to be
- Changed Street Light and Lamp Post furniture to not play their humming ambience sound when they're turned off by painting them full black
- Changed wording of "Nickname" to "Username"
- Changed wording of "Any Minigame" to "Pick Minigame"
- Changed webscreen tutorial wording
- Fixed tutorial showing up despite having it disabled
- Fixed Traitor Trouble occasionally not allowing a traitor kill to occur when traitor has high ping
- Fixed Traitor Trouble dropped gun spawning in the air when sheriff dies mid-jump
- Fixed Traitor Trouble electrocution effect not applying to ragdolls killed by traitor
- Fixed Condo window having double the glare as intended
- Fixed exact leaderboard position notification occasionally spamming multiple times in chat
- Fixed Steam rich presence displaying "Chaotic Chambers" when playing Football Fever
- Fixed Steam rich presence displaying "None: {MinigameName}" when watching a replay
- Fixed Hub join error message missing a "Check Status" button
