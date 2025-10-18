 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20447660 Edited 18 October 2025 – 13:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MateEngine 2.5.0-2 – The Finishing Update

Performance Update

  • Fixed an issue that caused slow boot times on the Steam version.

  • Improved startup speed by up to 2×, allowing MateEngine to launch much faster.

  • Added automatic mesh data optimization to reduce GPU usage. Note: User-generated content such as Workshop avatars may still perform worse than MateEngine’s original avatars.

VRMLoader Update

  • Added managed RAM allocation to minimize memory leaks when switching models frequently.

  • Reduced overall RAM usage to improve system stability.

Dance Player Update

  • Added smooth transitions between dances and animation states, including idle.

  • Improved transitions when switching dances for a more natural and fluid experience.
    Note: A brief lag may still occur when switching dances, as audio and animation are loaded and unloaded from mod files to conserve memory.

  • Dance Player is no longer available during the intro animation and becomes active only once the avatar enters the idle state.

Internal Changes

  • Reduced total script usage.

  • Removed redundant code to improve stability and overall performance.

Changed files in this update

