MateEngine 2.5.0-2 – The Finishing Update
Performance Update
Fixed an issue that caused slow boot times on the Steam version.
Improved startup speed by up to 2×, allowing MateEngine to launch much faster.
Added automatic mesh data optimization to reduce GPU usage. Note: User-generated content such as Workshop avatars may still perform worse than MateEngine’s original avatars.
VRMLoader Update
Added managed RAM allocation to minimize memory leaks when switching models frequently.
Reduced overall RAM usage to improve system stability.
Dance Player Update
Added smooth transitions between dances and animation states, including idle.
Improved transitions when switching dances for a more natural and fluid experience.
Note: A brief lag may still occur when switching dances, as audio and animation are loaded and unloaded from mod files to conserve memory.
Dance Player is no longer available during the intro animation and becomes active only once the avatar enters the idle state.
Internal Changes
Reduced total script usage.
Removed redundant code to improve stability and overall performance.
Changed files in this update