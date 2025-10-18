 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20447648 Edited 18 October 2025 – 13:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • French language is disabled du to an Unreal 5.6.1 bug. Game is only english for the moment.

  • Add some dialog for the golem on the bay

  • Now player can disabled music in the options ingame

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3556782
