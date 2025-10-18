Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements



💀 Projectile Cleanup Fixed



Projectiles now clear properly between waves.



No more surprise “death storms” when the shop unpauses — what’s dead stays dead.



🪙 Looting Stability Improved



Fixed inconsistent loot drops and item registration issues.



Coins and drops now appear and collect as intended after each wave.



🩸 Lifesteal & Healing Adjustments



Lifesteal effects now deactivate cleanly once combat ends.



⚔️ Post-Wave Safety Fixes



The player can no longer take damage after clearing a wave.



The arena now transitions smoothly into shop mode with no lingering hazards.



💬 Developer Note:

This patch was all about fairness — no more invisible punishment for doing well!