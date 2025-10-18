 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20447633 Edited 18 October 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements

💀 Projectile Cleanup Fixed

Projectiles now clear properly between waves.

No more surprise “death storms” when the shop unpauses — what’s dead stays dead.

🪙 Looting Stability Improved

Fixed inconsistent loot drops and item registration issues.

Coins and drops now appear and collect as intended after each wave.

🩸 Lifesteal & Healing Adjustments

Lifesteal effects now deactivate cleanly once combat ends.

⚔️ Post-Wave Safety Fixes

The player can no longer take damage after clearing a wave.

The arena now transitions smoothly into shop mode with no lingering hazards.

💬 Developer Note:
This patch was all about fairness — no more invisible punishment for doing well!

