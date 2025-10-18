Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements
💀 Projectile Cleanup Fixed
Projectiles now clear properly between waves.
No more surprise “death storms” when the shop unpauses — what’s dead stays dead.
🪙 Looting Stability Improved
Fixed inconsistent loot drops and item registration issues.
Coins and drops now appear and collect as intended after each wave.
🩸 Lifesteal & Healing Adjustments
Lifesteal effects now deactivate cleanly once combat ends.
⚔️ Post-Wave Safety Fixes
The player can no longer take damage after clearing a wave.
The arena now transitions smoothly into shop mode with no lingering hazards.
💬 Developer Note:
This patch was all about fairness — no more invisible punishment for doing well!
🛠️ Boss Battle Arena – Patch 1.1.3
