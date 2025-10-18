Hello everyone,

First of all, thank you to each and every one of you who reached out through various channels to share your feedback and issues. Your reports are incredibly valuable to us, as they help us make the game better step by step.

In this update, we mainly focused on controller-related problems and several issues that were affecting the overall comfort of gameplay.

Save Issues

Fixed an issue where the game would revert to English after changing the language and restarting.

Controller Issues

Navigating menus with a controller was difficult. Menu navigation has been improved for smoother control.

Controller sensitivity was too high. Adjusted and balanced the sensitivity.

The new Tool Menu sensitivity has been reduced for better precision.

Gameplay and Mechanics Improvements

You no longer need to click repeatedly when placing or taking pearls or oysters in the kitchen, interacting with sacks at the bazaar, or moving items in and out of the fishing bucket. You can now hold down the button instead of clicking multiple times.

Reduced visual flickering in the Level 2 Ship Radio mechanic.

Fixed an issue where the reel sound could get stuck while fishing.

Fixed a visibility issue on one of the large ships where the engine cover was blocking the view.

Temporary Solutions

We’ve seen many players getting stuck in certain areas, behind doors, or falling off the dock. To help with this, we’ve added a “Respawn at Shipyard” button to the Pause Menu. It will instantly teleport you back to your workshop.

We know this is a temporary fix, but we hope it helps while we continue to work on a more permanent solution.

What’s Next / Work in Progress

We’re aware of a major issue with Russian fonts. This will take a bit of time to resolve, but it’s a high priority and will be fixed as soon as possible.

We know many of you prefer the old circular Tool Menu from the demo. The current line-shaped version is just a temporary solution for smoother usability. We plan to bring back a version closer to the demo soon.

Some players mentioned having trouble seeing in dark areas. We plan to add both a Brightness setting and a Headlamp feature.

We’ve noticed some players getting stuck or losing progress in the oyster cracking section. We’ve made some initial improvements, but a full rework will come in future updates.

We’ve received reports that the in-game day count resets after reloading the game. This issue will be fixed soon.

Once again, thank you all for your patience and support. Our main goal right now is to stabilize the experience and ensure everyone can play comfortably. After that, we’ll continue with new mechanics, updates, and story progress.

Thank you for staying with us,

Two Nomads Studio