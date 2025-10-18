~Patch Notes~



Implemented Smooth 3D Animation blending.

Auto-Aim mode has been buffed and acts like a hard-lock mode. you still need to get your opponent with in the FCS Radius. (Auto- aim mode is toggled with 'Tab' or the 'select button')

Patched Skate and water splash particle effects so their transparency layers display correctly

Machine Gun Bullet life time raised slightly. This extends the range of the the machine gun.

You can now toggle the low res PSX graphics in the settings menu. so now you can look at your mechs in HD! The pixel shader is off by default this patch. next patch I'll make the PSX shader default instead LMAO