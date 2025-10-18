~Patch Notes~
Implemented Smooth 3D Animation blending.
Auto-Aim mode has been buffed and acts like a hard-lock mode. you still need to get your opponent with in the FCS Radius. (Auto- aim mode is toggled with 'Tab' or the 'select button')
Patched Skate and water splash particle effects so their transparency layers display correctly
Machine Gun Bullet life time raised slightly. This extends the range of the the machine gun.
You can now toggle the low res PSX graphics in the settings menu. so now you can look at your mechs in HD! The pixel shader is off by default this patch. next patch I'll make the PSX shader default instead LMAO
You can now stand still to counter act knock back velocity from high impact attacks and stop quicker.
I forgot to announce the addition of 3 new weapons last patch
Added arm weapon - Howitzer
Added arm weapon - Heavy Sniper Cannon (HS Cannon)
Added back weapon - Grenade Launcher (uses placeholder model art)
Changed files in this update