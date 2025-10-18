In the latest review, I discovered a bug that caused the game controls to become blocked.
This happened when the weapon customization panel, the shop, or the help window was open during gameplay — and the player opened the pause menu and then resumed the game. In that situation, the mouse cursor would become inactive while another panel was still open, causing the player to lose control of the game.
This issue has been completely fixed in the latest update.
If you encounter any other problems, please report them — your feedback is greatly appreciated.
Thank you for your cooperation! 🙏
Resolved the problem that caused the player to lose control when certain menus w
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update