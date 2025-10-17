New knockout settings

Playoff paths

'No bye opponents' depreciated; Use Bracket size instead

First leg home team

EURO Cup qualifying play-offs and World Cup UEFA play-offs

Editor bug fixes

The "playoff paths" option has been introduced to help organize knockout stages into multiple paths with improved seeding. Typically, a knockout stage has 2 pathways to make sure the best seeded teams can only meet in the final. However, some tournaments, like the 2024 EURO Cup qualifying play-offs, may use more than two paths.The "No bye opponents" option has been depreciated and will not be supported in future versions. If you have custom competitions with this option enabled, you may need to provide the bracket size instead. Usually, for knockout playoffs without byes, the size should be the same as the number of teams. The bracket size should make play-off formats more flexible.The new option determines which team hosts the first match in a knockout series.The formats have been changed to single-leg matches. Seeding is now based on overall rankings from the qualifiers rather than Elo ratings. Higher-seeded teams will host the lower-seeded teams. With the newly introduced "playoff paths" options, the EURO play-off for 2026 is now divided into three paths, with a more balanced seeding structure:Path1:#21 vs #32#26 vs #27Path2:#22 vs #31#25 vs #28Path3:#23 vs #30#24 vs #29Deleting a numeric value from certain fields in the qualification rules should no longer trigger a false validation error.Fixed incorrect rankings in the eligible team section.Web site: