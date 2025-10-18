🛠️ Never Be Alone – Patch Notes v0.21

Survivors, Patch v0.21 is here! This update introduces military enemies, new weapons, collectibles, and several visual and gameplay improvements.

🔧 Fixes & Improvements

Fixed chicken interaction data being incorrect.

Fixed beard bug when loading a completely default character.

Added icon for death bag – easier to locate in tall grass.

Fixed bandits and scavengers having poor vision – they now properly detect players.

Improved inventory clarity at night for better visibility.

🧩 New Content & Features

Added 8 collectible plushies to find and place in your base.

Added 14 new decorative items for base building.

Added Military enemies – they spawn randomly on the second island, use accurate aim, and deal high damage.

Added FN SCAR-L – obtainable from the Wandering Trader or as high-value loot on the second island.

Added new weapons to the Wandering Trader’s shop.

🏗 Work in Progress & Future Plans

Military faction bunker in development: a heavily guarded base that will require either powerful explosives or advanced lockpicks to access. Inside, you’ll find valuable military loot and elite enemies.

✨ Thanks for all the feedback and bug reports! Your input continues to shape Never Be Alone with every update.

