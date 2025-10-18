New:
1. Added “True Damage”
Description: This new damage type ignores the enemy’s defense attributes and deals a fixed amount of damage.
2. Adjusted parts of the “Arachne Vault”
Description: Three new alchemy materials have been added and can now be obtained through the Arachne Vault.
3. Added new affix “Law of Truth”
Description: When both “Original Sin” and “Magic” attacks critically hit at the same time, the enemy will take additional “True Damage.”
4. Yggdrasil Alchemy: Added new crafting recipes
Description: New “Chokmah Enchanting” and “Hod Enchanting” Enchanted Artifacts are now available and can be crafted via Yggdrasil Alchemy.
