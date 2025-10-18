 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20447353
Update notes via Steam Community

New:


1. Added “True Damage”


Description: This new damage type ignores the enemy’s defense attributes and deals a fixed amount of damage.

2. Adjusted parts of the “Arachne Vault”


Description: Three new alchemy materials have been added and can now be obtained through the Arachne Vault.

3. Added new affix “Law of Truth”


Description: When both “Original Sin” and “Magic” attacks critically hit at the same time, the enemy will take additional “True Damage.”

4. Yggdrasil Alchemy: Added new crafting recipes


Description: New “Chokmah Enchanting” and “Hod Enchanting” Enchanted Artifacts are now available and can be crafted via Yggdrasil Alchemy.

Optimization:


1. Improved performance across multiple stages.


2. Reduced loading time when entering the “Guilty Forest.”


Bug Fixes:


1. Fixed an issue where the menu could not be closed properly in certain areas.


2. Fixed an issue where some UI operations behaved abnormally under low-FPS conditions.


3. Fixed an issue where the device “Polymerized Decay” could behave abnormally under specific operations.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Hope_Trigger_content Depot 1727911
