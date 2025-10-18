

New:

1. Added “True Damage”

Description: This new damage type ignores the enemy’s defense attributes and deals a fixed amount of damage.



2. Adjusted parts of the “Arachne Vault”

Description: Three new alchemy materials have been added and can now be obtained through the Arachne Vault.



3. Added new affix “Law of Truth”

Description: When both “Original Sin” and “Magic” attacks critically hit at the same time, the enemy will take additional “True Damage.”



4. Yggdrasil Alchemy: Added new crafting recipes

Description: New “Chokmah Enchanting” and “Hod Enchanting” Enchanted Artifacts are now available and can be crafted via Yggdrasil Alchemy.



Optimization:

1. Improved performance across multiple stages.

2. Reduced loading time when entering the “Guilty Forest.”

Bug Fixes:

1. Fixed an issue where the menu could not be closed properly in certain areas.

2. Fixed an issue where some UI operations behaved abnormally under low-FPS conditions.

3. Fixed an issue where the device “Polymerized Decay” could behave abnormally under specific operations.