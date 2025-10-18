Hello everyone!
This week brings another set of bug fixes, improvements and QoL updates :)
📅Daily Hub TOTD Voting
Voting UX improvements
You can now browse and vote for community tracks without having to go through the track details page first! When you click "Vote for Track" in the Daily Hub, you'll be taken to the Mods screen where you can instantly see which tracks are available for voting, how many days are left until tracks become available again, and you can cast your vote very easily.
Voting System Update - Play It, Love It, Vote It!
Another change is related to which tracks are eligible for voting. These tracks are available in public lobbies, so we were looking to find a way to encourage players to vote for the tracks they really like.
From now on, you will only see and be able to vote for tracks that you played and completed within the last 14 days. This way you can vote for tracks you clearly enjoy, and that you know are possible to finish without issues!
🎮Private Matches Improvements
Custom Lap Counts
You can now successfully select lap count for the whole lobby. Single lap, 7 laps - everything should work as expected!
New Lobby Setting: Track Voting (Enabled/Disabled)
A lot of community members requested the ability to vote for tracks in private lobbies. From now on, the room owner can choose whether to select the track for everyone or be a little more democratic!
🎯 Skipped Checkpoints Logic Fixes & Improvements
Smarter Teleportation: Instead of being teleported to the missed checkpoint, you'll now be teleported to the last valid grounded point before you missed the checkpoint. This fixes some possible exploits that allowed reaching checkpoints via teleportation.
Fixed infinite teleportation loop to skipped checkpoints
Checkpoint teleport no longer gives you boost reserves
Fixed critical issue where checkpoints stopped working after missed checkpoint teleportation and starting a new race
🏆 New Cup Scoring System
The points distribution for places 1st-8th is now: 10pts, 8pts, 6pts, 5pts, 4pts, 3pts, 2pts, 1pt
🔧 Critical Fixes - Testing Phase
Some issues are really hard to replicate, but that doesn't mean we'll stop before we fix them! :) The fixes below still need to be confirmed by the community to verify they're really gone:
POTENTIALLY FIXED - Huge ELO Loss/Gains bug (-3000/+4000 ELO swings). Also, if the game has trouble receiving your ELO rank, you should now see a dialog informing you there's a problem.
POTENTIALLY FIXED - Online race positions in game summary were being wrongly calculated/presented
POTENTIALLY FIXED - Scuba Driving crashes should hopefully be gone
POTENTIALLY FIXED - Last-second track selection bug where selecting a track at the very last second caused the wrong track to load for the whole lobby
✨ Other Improvements and Fixes
Added info to options screen about keys to reset controller bindings to default
Leaderboards Screen - Fixed items not loading after selecting Battle Arena TT
Lobby Track Selection - Fixed issue where wrong track could be selected
🔜 Coming Soon
We have a lot to do still, but rest assured Tank Item improvements and consistent spawn time are top priorities that should be tackled in one of the very next upcoming weeks!
Thanks for playing and keep the feedback coming!
🏎️💨 See you on the track!
Changed files in this update