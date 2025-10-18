Voting UX improvements You can now browse and vote for community tracks without having to go through the track details page first! When you click "Vote for Track" in the Daily Hub, you'll be taken to the Mods screen where you can instantly see which tracks are available for voting, how many days are left until tracks become available again, and you can cast your vote very easily.

Voting System Update - Play It, Love It, Vote It!

Another change is related to which tracks are eligible for voting. These tracks are available in public lobbies, so we were looking to find a way to encourage players to vote for the tracks they really like.

From now on, you will only see and be able to vote for tracks that you played and completed within the last 14 days. This way you can vote for tracks you clearly enjoy, and that you know are possible to finish without issues!