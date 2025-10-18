 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20447257
Update notes via Steam Community
Module on phase (S gate) rework
Found out Einstein didn't say "get gut", Feinstein did instead but somehow everyone attributes the quote to Einstein
Added new quotes and solved consistency problem in Clifford group
Fixed a couple of encyclopedia entry problems reported by the community

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2802711
