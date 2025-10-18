Greetings! The next build of Slaughter Horse 2, Early Access 0.13 is now live. First off...

I'm really sorry if you're getting anti-virus messages! Windows Defender apparently now HATES AppGameKit and will complain! All I can tell you is there is NO virus or anything else horrid in this game!

With that out of the way, there's still work to do but I hope you enjoy the new features you can find in this build.

:KNOWN ISSUES:

I've been on this for AGES and it is now at the point it needs to be seen rather than sat on. Therefore some things are disabled for now, such as gamepad support and the Wiki. The Magician does not currently attack you.

If you play for a while, you may experience slowdown. This is due to how the town is generated which is currently very inefficient and keeps stealing memory. This will be the first fix for the next update.

Updates will be much more frequent going forward - aiming for weekly until we can leave early access!

:NEW STUFF:

Gameplay: The Veteran, if on alert, will KILL YOU INSTANTLY. This discourages completely random attacks!

Feature: New town screen. It is now constructed, rather than mostly randomly generated.

Feature: Town screen ponies. They now all look like their avatars and wander around like Paper Mario sprites.

Feature: Pony creator. You can now make you own ponies and export and import them as QR code images you can share. You can also do this for entire sets.

Feature: The roster features the new avatars and has several sorting functions. You can also pin your own post-it notes to the pony's images. You can add text and draw on these.

Feature: Shaders have been applied to several models to improve how they look, i.e. the flesh side of a cutie mark is now nice and shiny (ew).

Feature: The poison herbs have been replaced by items you would actually find in a regular cake, the evil part comes in when you add some flesh. Flesh from a best friend is golden and will buff up the cake's effects.

Feature: Cake making is now done in a 3D physics world.

Feature: There are now twelve cakes to make. Your recipe book won't have the new recipes at first, so you'll have to experiment! Each cake still requires two ingredients and then some flesh. Once you discover a cake it will unlock in your recipe book and this carries across to new games.

Feature: Logo creator. You can now design your own pixel art logo to feature on your shop door.

Feature: The Reporter's bulletin board has had a facelift.

Feature: As many people found the tarot cards a little baffling, you will now get a hint about their effects at least.

Feature: There is now a special option if you kill both the Preacher and the Veteran directly.

Feature: When you send your pet to the morgue, you will be able to choose which corpse to harvest via your pet's POV.

Feature: The council now meet and react to what's been going on. However, they will not always agree on how to proceed.

Feature: Once you have collected enough souls, the Night Mare will grant you favours.

Feature: The kitchen features player's artwork.

Gameplay: If you are interviewed, you must now choose to lie or be truthful about your actions.

Gameplay: Drawing certain cards no longer immediately makes you lose sanity or gain sus as this was too RNG and unfair. Instead, if you draw those cards if you DO do anything to hurt those stats, it will be buffed up on that day - so take extra care.

And probably shedloads more stuff I've forgotten by now!

Love, Catfood