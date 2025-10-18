 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20447228 Edited 18 October 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Pickable weapons to the game.,

  • Created 18 new weapons.,

  • Created 20 more items.,

  • I watched 5 seasons of Steven Universe.,

  • Added a rarity system for items. There is now common, Uncommon, Rare, Demonic and Apocalyptic items.,

  • luck effects item spawns.,

  • Added a wave system to rooms.,

  • I got in a flight with a tree.,

  • modified rooms to have 3 versions of each (only one will spawn each run).,

  • Getting a damage up increases the size of all projectiles (even enemies).,

  • Removed the Mutator so we can get it working with the new weapons. It will be added back when finished.,

  • Created 8 new rooms.,

  • Updated and polished the Boss.,

  • I ate a house.,

  • Culled certain enemies that will appear in later levels.,

  • Did a shit load of bug fixes and polish on nearly every object in the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3818151
  • Loading history…
