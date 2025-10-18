Added Pickable weapons to the game.,
Created 18 new weapons.,
Created 20 more items.,
I watched 5 seasons of Steven Universe.,
Added a rarity system for items. There is now common, Uncommon, Rare, Demonic and Apocalyptic items.,
luck effects item spawns.,
Added a wave system to rooms.,
I got in a flight with a tree.,
modified rooms to have 3 versions of each (only one will spawn each run).,
Getting a damage up increases the size of all projectiles (even enemies).,
Removed the Mutator so we can get it working with the new weapons. It will be added back when finished.,
Created 8 new rooms.,
Updated and polished the Boss.,
I ate a house.,
Culled certain enemies that will appear in later levels.,
Did a shit load of bug fixes and polish on nearly every object in the game.
PATCH NOTES 0.3.107
