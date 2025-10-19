 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20447084 Edited 19 October 2025 – 01:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Release Notes

The weather seems a bit... spooky?

  • Must be the Spooky Season

  • Probably just until the end of the spooky month

  • Wow, spooky.

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug where Billboards props would become farther away from their placement surface when scaled.

  • Fixed a mousewheel scrolling sensitivity bug with the District list

  • Fixed an issue where props would flicker when moved and have incorrect rotations if moves between horizontal and vertical surfaces.

  • Fixed minor issues with grid snapping for props

Changed files in this update

Depot 2379911
DLC 3859970 Depot 3859970
