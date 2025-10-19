Release Notes
The weather seems a bit... spooky?
Must be the Spooky Season
Probably just until the end of the spooky month
Wow, spooky.
Bugs
Fixed a bug where Billboards props would become farther away from their placement surface when scaled.
Fixed a mousewheel scrolling sensitivity bug with the District list
Fixed an issue where props would flicker when moved and have incorrect rotations if moves between horizontal and vertical surfaces.
Fixed minor issues with grid snapping for props
Changed files in this update