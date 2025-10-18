Thanks to your support, Pro Football keeps improving! ⚽ Here’s what’s new in this version:
🆕 New Features:
- Our friend ZombieGrouchy is now in the credits 🎉
- Added more info to saved games
- Player role changes are now allowed (thanks @eboke)
- Confirmation prompts before firing staff
- If you don’t sign a youth talent in time, they’ll enter the market
- Marking a player as not for sale cancels existing offers
- Images added to team tactics entries
- Firing the youth manager will result in losing all youth talents
- National Cup now appears in Results 🏆
- Stadium info visible in friendly matches
- Sortable player list added
- Youth promotion alert now shows remaining time (@Foni)
- New translations: Polish and Russian 🌍
- ⚠️ New playable leagues added via community DB: Championship, League One, League Two, Serie B, Süper Lig, Uruguayan League (stats still work in progress)
🏅 New Achievements:
- Kings of Europe
- Cup Specialist
- Crowned in England
- German Giants
- French Dominance
- Dutch Masters
- Portuguese Pride
- American Dream
- Desert Kings
- Albiceleste Glory
- Uruguayan Steel
- Brazilian Legacy
- Turkish Triumph
- Kings of Spain
- Italian Domination
🛠️ Bug Fixes:
- Record screen now shows position 1 correctly (@Foni)
- Suspensions from friendlies no longer carry over (@Malakarvos, DarkSong)
- Arab teams no longer appear in European Cups
- Removed duplicate season-end notifications
- Fixed badge issue when deleting friendlies (@Balaguer)
- Auto training now assigns players properly (@JKrilin, @Tommy Angelo)
- Tournaments now end before season ends (@Jairo, @Nokenny)
- Fixed issue with teams qualifying incorrectly in European Cups (@Jairo)
- Various translations reviewed and improved
🙏 Thanks to all our supporters! See you on the touchline! 🧠⚽
