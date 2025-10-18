 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20447075 Edited 18 October 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
📢 Update v0.0.65 is live!

Thanks to your support, Pro Football keeps improving! ⚽ Here’s what’s new in this version:

🆕 New Features:
  • Our friend ZombieGrouchy is now in the credits 🎉
  • Added more info to saved games
  • Player role changes are now allowed (thanks @eboke)
  • Confirmation prompts before firing staff
  • If you don’t sign a youth talent in time, they’ll enter the market
  • Marking a player as not for sale cancels existing offers
  • Images added to team tactics entries
  • Firing the youth manager will result in losing all youth talents
  • National Cup now appears in Results 🏆
  • Stadium info visible in friendly matches
  • Sortable player list added
  • Youth promotion alert now shows remaining time (@Foni)
  • New translations: Polish and Russian 🌍
  • ⚠️ New playable leagues added via community DB: Championship, League One, League Two, Serie B, Süper Lig, Uruguayan League (stats still work in progress)


🏅 New Achievements:
  • Kings of Europe
  • Cup Specialist
  • Crowned in England
  • German Giants
  • French Dominance
  • Dutch Masters
  • Portuguese Pride
  • American Dream
  • Desert Kings
  • Albiceleste Glory
  • Uruguayan Steel
  • Brazilian Legacy
  • Turkish Triumph
  • Kings of Spain
  • Italian Domination


🛠️ Bug Fixes:
  • Record screen now shows position 1 correctly (@Foni)
  • Suspensions from friendlies no longer carry over (@Malakarvos, DarkSong)
  • Arab teams no longer appear in European Cups
  • Removed duplicate season-end notifications
  • Fixed badge issue when deleting friendlies (@Balaguer)
  • Auto training now assigns players properly (@JKrilin, @Tommy Angelo)
  • Tournaments now end before season ends (@Jairo, @Nokenny)
  • Fixed issue with teams qualifying incorrectly in European Cups (@Jairo)
  • Various translations reviewed and improved


🙏 Thanks to all our supporters! See you on the touchline! 🧠⚽

