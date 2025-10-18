Our friend ZombieGrouchy is now in the credits 🎉



is now in the credits 🎉 Added more info to saved games



Player role changes are now allowed (thanks @eboke)



are now allowed (thanks @eboke) Confirmation prompts before firing staff



before firing staff If you don’t sign a youth talent in time, they’ll enter the market



Marking a player as not for sale cancels existing offers



cancels existing offers Images added to team tactics entries



added to team tactics entries Firing the youth manager will result in losing all youth talents



National Cup now appears in Results 🏆



now appears in Results 🏆 Stadium info visible in friendly matches



visible in friendly matches Sortable player list added



added Youth promotion alert now shows remaining time (@Foni)



(@Foni) New translations: Polish and Russian 🌍



🌍 ⚠️ New playable leagues added via community DB: Championship, League One, League Two, Serie B, Süper Lig, Uruguayan League (stats still work in progress)



Kings of Europe



Cup Specialist



Crowned in England



German Giants



French Dominance



Dutch Masters



Portuguese Pride



American Dream



Desert Kings



Albiceleste Glory



Uruguayan Steel



Brazilian Legacy



Turkish Triumph



Kings of Spain



Italian Domination



Record screen now shows position 1 correctly (@Foni)



correctly (@Foni) Suspensions from friendlies no longer carry over (@Malakarvos, DarkSong)



from friendlies no longer carry over (@Malakarvos, DarkSong) Arab teams no longer appear in European Cups



Removed duplicate season-end notifications



Fixed badge issue when deleting friendlies (@Balaguer)



Auto training now assigns players properly (@JKrilin, @Tommy Angelo)



(@JKrilin, @Tommy Angelo) Tournaments now end before season ends (@Jairo, @Nokenny)



(@Jairo, @Nokenny) Fixed issue with teams qualifying incorrectly in European Cups (@Jairo)



Various translations reviewed and improved



Thanks to your support, Pro Football keeps improving! ⚽ Here’s what’s new in this version:🛠️🙏 Thanks to all our supporters! See you on the touchline! 🧠⚽