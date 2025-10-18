This update fixes bugs related to the new Boss and optimizes the new map. Specifically, the following issues have been addressed:

- Teammates couldn't restore health by feeding the Butcher a shotgun blast while possessing another player.

- The new Butcher couldn't hang survivors.

- The new Butcher's skill caused the survivor's camera view to lock onto the Butcher's face.

- After successfully completing a QTE while bound by the new Boss, the survivor could move, but upon breaking free, they would instantly teleport to the camera's current position.

- Menu UI has low priority (appears behind other elements).

- Screen suddenly becomes extremely blurry after being grabbed by the new Butcher (resolution settings have been checked).

- Maximum of 6 photos allowed (is this a bug???).

- Unexplained case: A player was hooked despite walking past at full health with no apparent reason.

- Camera view locks onto the crotch area when controlled.

- The slime hooks in the new map appear unimplemented or incompatible (after the new Boss possesses a survivor, they cannot climb onto the hook).

- The "Game is starting" message remains stuck on-screen; Sanity (SAN) doesn't display or decrease while the player is being slimed.

- The new Boss can control up to four characters simultaneously with a single right-click.

- When the new Butcher uses their special ability (slime ball), throwing it triggers a close-up cinematic shot of the player untrapping themselves. However, even after the trap is disarmed, the camera remains locked in the close-up view and doesn't return to normal.

- The new Boss's stamina regeneration rate differs from the old Boss's (needs verification).

- After the new Butcher controls a player, pressing "E" near a slime disc causes the controlled player to become locked near the disc. The disc visually indicates another player is already on it (reproducible).